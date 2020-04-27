1  of  2
Greater Green Bay Community Foundation looking to help Oconto and Kewaunee County nonprofits

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation is encouraging nonprofits in Oconto and Kewaunee counties facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for its community fund.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The foundation announced on Monday that Oconto and Kewaunee County nonprofit organizations that are in need of funding to support increased service demands can apply to Green Bay’s Community Foundation, to receive help.

The community foundation notes that more than $742,000 in funds has been made available for some of the most immediate calls for assistance throughout Brown, Oconto, and Kewaunee counties thanks to generous donors and community partners.

Foundation officials say with a grant from the Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund Kewaunee County Food Pantry has been able to continue providing the family meals to community members facing food insecurity.

They also mention that in Oconto County, New Beginnings can continue supporting the
childcare needs of their foster parent participants who are essential workers in the community.

Vice President of Community Engagement, Amber Paluch says, “Communities throughout Kewaunee and Oconto counties are facing unique needs at this time, and we encourage the nonprofits working in those rural areas to reach out to us.”

The organization says nonprofits can apply through the Community Foundation’s website at www.ggbcf.org.

