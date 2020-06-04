GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity holds virtual 2020 Women Build event

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity announced that its Women Build 2020 event will be going virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The organization says moving the annual fundraiser to a virtual platform will be easier and safer for all residents to participate.

Habitat for Humanity organizers says residents can participate by creatively building something in their own homes or offices with materials they already have on hand, or stop in the ReStore to pick up materials.

The organization says, “Rather than framing walls and hanging drywall on our sites, we’d like you to join us in building hope at home with imaginative, creative building projects.”

After completing the home renovation, residents are being asked to submit their projects or work via email here or on social media with the hashtag, #GBWomenBuild2020.

To help fundraise or to make a donation click here.

For more information visit the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity website.

