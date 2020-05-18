1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore opens for business

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore announced on Monday that it will reopen to the community on May 19.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The store state that it will have limited hours of operation from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will limit the number of customers allowed in the store at one time.

The home improvement store reported that it is requiring all staff and customers to practice social distancing and remain six feet apart.

ReStore officials also say no-contact donation drop-offs will be accepted at the Bellevue location from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store adds that for donations that are too large to fit into a donor’s vehicle to bring to the store, they will offer curbside pickup by appointment only.

Maureen Meinhardt, ReStore Director said, “With changes to store hours, limiting the number of customers, additional sanitation measures, social distancing, and modified store policies we are confident that we can safely resume operations.”

Meinhardt continued, “We hope that we will be able to expand store hours as we move into the Summer but will only do so in a cautious, controlled manner. We truly appreciate all of the encouragement our community has given us and want to continue to serve our mission of building homes, communities, and hope in Brown County.”

To arrange a curbside pick up call (920) 338-1650 or to find additional information on the ReStore visit www.greenbayhabitat.org/restoregb.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"