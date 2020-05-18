Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore opens for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore announced on Monday that it will reopen to the community on May 19.

The store state that it will have limited hours of operation from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will limit the number of customers allowed in the store at one time.

The home improvement store reported that it is requiring all staff and customers to practice social distancing and remain six feet apart.

ReStore officials also say no-contact donation drop-offs will be accepted at the Bellevue location from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store adds that for donations that are too large to fit into a donor’s vehicle to bring to the store, they will offer curbside pickup by appointment only.

Maureen Meinhardt, ReStore Director said, “With changes to store hours, limiting the number of customers, additional sanitation measures, social distancing, and modified store policies we are confident that we can safely resume operations.”

Meinhardt continued, “We hope that we will be able to expand store hours as we move into the Summer but will only do so in a cautious, controlled manner. We truly appreciate all of the encouragement our community has given us and want to continue to serve our mission of building homes, communities, and hope in Brown County.”

To arrange a curbside pick up call (920) 338-1650 or to find additional information on the ReStore visit www.greenbayhabitat.org/restoregb.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak