Greater Green Bay YMCA continues mission to help families with Learning Academy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA continues their mission help families – even during the pandemic with their Learning Academy.

The academy is for those in kindergarten through eighth grade and is designed to provide a safe and fun environment for students still taking part in virtual learning during the school year.

Due to many learning from home this year, the program is a popular one.

“Most of our site filled right away,” says Kathleen McKee, the VP of Programs and Innovation with the Greater Green Bay YMCA. “We’re also taking a waiting list because if that need continues to grow, we’d like to be able to respond to that and open additional sites if we are able.”

The numbers of students have been limited and masks are required to be worn by everyone.

Latest Stories