Greater Green Bay YMCA Ferguson Family location reopens July 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA will be reopening its Ferguson Family location on July 6.

The organization began its phased reopening approach on June 1 with the East Side, West Side, and Broadview locations after closing its facilities on March 16 due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, the organization announced on Monday that it will be reopening its Ferguson Family location in the same phased-in approach while adhering to the safety guidelines of state and local health authorities.

President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA Sean Elliott said, “We’ve faced many challenges in the YMCA and none ever like the difficult times presented by the COVID crisis. We are eager to re-open the last of our branches, and like the others, it will be a slow safe approach beginning with shortened hours of operation Monday through Friday 5:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.”

After over 100 days of closure, Ferguson Family YMCA will be back to offer wellness areas, gym, pool, locker rooms, personal training, and limited group fitness classes. Competitive teams are set to begin on July 13.

“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y

has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and

walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen

their community,” said Elliott.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5