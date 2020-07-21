GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Greater Green Bay YMCA opens summer programs

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After thoughtful planning, the Greater Green Bay YMCA is opening up their summer programs starting on July 20.

The organization says the programs being offered include swim lessons, gymnastics, dance, and other youth sports.

YMCA officials say safety guidelines like temperature screening, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing will be implemented.

Officials are encouraging the use of face masks throughout the facility and during some classes.

The organization notes that some changes to programs will be made to ensure everyone has a chance to participate.

Senior Aquatic Director Stephanie Kaufman shares, “So there are classes that are full, but there are still classes that have yet to begin, so for example, swim lessons we’re doing mini sessions throughout the summer, so that way parents who may not have gotten in on this round, can still get in August and things like that.”

These changes will also be in effect for the Allouez, Bellevue and Howard-Suamico locations.

