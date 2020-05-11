1  of  2
Green Bay, Appleton airports preparing for return of travelers

Coronavirus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As states begin to slowly reopen, people are anxious to get moving. For many, that means getting on an airplane.

At Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport, officials say they’re doing everything they can to make sure the flying public feels safe coming into the airport and getting on a plane.

That includes deep cleaning, like sterilizing the whole terminal building with a fogging machine. They’re also continuing to clean on a daily basis, wiping everything down with disinfectant, and even installing new antimicrobial devices on the handrails.

Officials with Austin Straubel say every airline is requireing face masks and sterilizing their planes between flights.

“It’s just to make sure that our traveling public is comfortable to come to the airport and get on an airplane when the flights do start returning,” Marty Piette, Airport Director at Austin Straubel, tells WFRV Local 5.

The Appleton International Airport sent WFRV Local 5 a statement in regards to their safety measures. It says, in part:

“We’ve heard from travelers that these updates help them feel more confident at the airport. Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our airport team members and customers, and we’re here and ready whenever travelers are ready to reconnect with the world.”

