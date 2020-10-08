Green Bay area businesses not afraid of chasing their dreams during pandemic

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) Entrepreneurs are driven to succeed, especially in the middle of a pandemic. And as Kris Schuller reports, believe it or not, there are a number of new businesses with owners chasing their dreams.

In the town of Lawrence, off I-41, a banquet and catering business has reopened, under new owners, eager to make a mark.

“We just kind of wanted as you said, breath some new life into it, bring it up a little bit and show people what we have to offer,” said Caity Wilhelm, sales manager for the Marq.

The former Marq closed for business in the spring and in July during the pandemic was purchased by new owners.

“The owners just kind of saw a really good opportunity I think,” she said.

Wilhelm says the new Marq’s team is determined to serve the area, offering space for events, catering and on the weekend, dinner service.

“Our return in all of this has been great as it is word of mouth and getting out there has already been amazing,” Wilhelm said.

Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic can be daunting. But believe it or not, there are others – like the owners of the Marq – determined to keep pushing forward.

“Over the past few months, we have been working with six or seven business entrepreneurs, who proceeded with the plans during a pandemic,” said Olde Main Street District Executive Director Jeff Mirkes.

One of those is Kelly Powers – who signed a lease ahead of the pandemic – yet moved forward first with Brewster’s Place and six weeks ago opened Powers East.

“We started offering curbside like everyone else, we just did anything we could to continue serving our customers,” said Powers.

“Many business owners know that there is an end to this,” Mirkes said.

Something Wilhelm says her bosses at the new Marq are preparing for, having renovated the facility both inside and out – preparing for life after the coronavirus.

“We’re all very confident this is going to be a good thing, an OK thing and we’re going to come on the upswing of it,” Wilhelm said.

The Marq reopened under new ownership roughly three weeks ago.