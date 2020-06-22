Green Bay area businesses struggle with decision to reopen as pandemic continues

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Inside Kavarna Coffeehouse, the owners have been back brewing.

“Rent doesn’t stop, loans don’t stop,” Co-owner Mike Hastreiter said.

The coffee shop has opened for pick-up, but has not returned to full operations, in part because of their ability to disinfect.

“When you start to have dine-in, it’s impossible to do everything 100 percent of the time,” Hastreiter said.

He told Local 5 that they’re watching coronavirus test reports closely to determine when to reopen.

“The percentage of positive tests essentially needs to be on a decline for a significant amount of time,” he said.

Over in De Pere, the owner of Flow Yoga Studio opened on June 1st for one in-person class a week, but Owner Ryanne Cunningham told Local 5 that clients were not showing up.

“Everyone is slowly coming back out into the public so yeah, I just wanted to close my doors, just for a little while longer,” Cunningham said.

She hopes to reopen in September, but for now, Flow Yoga is opening one-on-one lessons and online classes.

“If I have to be a little bit creative and innovative, to change my business a little bit, I’m going to make those options and possibilities happen,” she said.

Back at Kavarna, Hastreiter says he’s watched restaurants in the area have to close up and clean after possible contamination.

“You have to have professionals come in and that costs money,” he said. “If you have to start to do that every other week or even once a month, the costs of that stuff starts to outweigh the added income of having dine-in.”

They’ve decided when it comes to operating in a pandemic, it’s best to play it safe.

“I’m fine with closing, I’m happy to keep the community healthy and safe too so if I just have to wait a little bit longer, I’m definitely going to do that,” Cunningham said.