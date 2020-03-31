Green Bay Area Public School District distributes Chromebooks to students as part of alternative learning plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District announced on Monday it will begin implementing its alternative learning plan.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says last week its teachers returned from spring break and spent the week planning how to deliver alternative learning during Governor Evers’ school closure due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld says, “As we address school closure due to COVID-19, our highest priority continues to be the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.”

She continues, “While we will be unable to deliver the same programming, services, and instruction that we provide students when school is in session, we have developed an alternative learning plan that we believe will ensure that our seniors will be able to graduate and that our students will be able to maintain and sustain their learning.”

The District has developed the following guidelines for students starting this week:

4K students will have 30 minutes per day

Kindergarten through 2nd-grade students will have 1 hour per day

3rd through 5th-grade students will have 2 hours per day

6th through 12th-grade students will have 3-4 hours per day (30 minutes per class/day)

The district says 6th through 12th-grade students who do not have a Chromebook will have the chance to receive one from the Technology Department.

The Technology Department will continue to distribute Chromebooks at Washington and Franklin Middle Schools, from Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For grades 4K through 5th grade, the District says its focus will be on learning that does not require technology, as not all District families have WiFi and/or access to a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

Green Bay Area Public School District says in the next few weeks, students will be receiving math workbooks and Scholastic books mailed to their homes.

Parents/guardians are asked to visit the Parent Portal or contact their school principals to ensure their contact and address information is accurate.

For families that have access to technology, the District continues to update its Online Learning Resources webpage.

