GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Area Public School District set to air virtual graduation ceremonies

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District announced on Friday that virtual graduation ceremonies will be held for the graduating Class of 2020.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The District says while ensuring the safety of its students, staff, and community members and still honoring their graduating seniors, they will be airing virtual graduation ceremonies on Green Bay Public Television, on channel 4, at 7 p.m.

Each graduation ceremony will be divided by high school and will take place on different days.

The dates for each high school’s graduation ceremonies are as follow:

  • West High School’s graduation will be aired on June 11.
  • East High School’s graduation will be aired on June 13.
  • Southwest High School’s graduation will be aired on June 18.
  • Preble High School’s graduation will be aired on June 25.

The District notes that virtual graduation ceremonies for East, Preble, Southwest, West, John Dewey Academy of Learning (JDAL), and Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation (NEW Innovation) will
be available on YouTube for viewing.

Apart from the virtual graduation ceremonies, seniors from East, Preble, Southwest, West,
JDAL, Minoka-Hill, and NEW Innovation will be honored with the Green Bay Bridge being lit in their honor as well as digital billboards that will adorn the city starting on May 18.

Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld says, “I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to each member of the Class of 2020…Through their many sacrifices and selflessness by honoring the Safer at Home
Order and the Department of Public Health guidelines, they have helped to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community. The Senior Class of 2020 will be remembered for their remarkable resilience, incredible courage, and perseverance in the face of adversity.”

District officials say they continue to keep open the possibility for schools to hold an in-person graduation celebration for the Class of 2020 in the late summer.

