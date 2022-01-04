Green Bay Area School District experiencing staffing shortages, schools preparing to go virtual if needed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area School District has been conducting classes in person since its return from break, but there might be a change due to staffing.

According to the district, they are experiencing staff shortages due to an increase in COVID-19 symptoms among their staff, as well as the lack of testing options and delays in test results. While they have increased their substitute teacher pool, increased substitute teacher pay, and deployed District office staff to classrooms, others have had to take time off to take care of sick family members and other unanticipated things.

While they haven’t officially made the move to all virtual learning, they want families and staff to be prepared if that time comes. They will be notified by 9 p.m. the evening before if school is moving virtually the next day through email, automated calls, and a text message. Information will also be posted on the District/school websites. The decisions will be made on a school-by-school basis – not District-wide.

If schools move to virtual learning, it is the goal to return back to in-person in three days. The first day of learning virtual will be asynchronous, meaning that students will be working independently and teachers will have time to readjust their lesson plans.

Meal pick-up will be available during the day, even while virtual learning is happening. All co-curricular at the middle and high schools will continue unless communicated otherwise.

The District also asks that staff call in their absences as soon as possible so that the District can provide notice to families the night before.