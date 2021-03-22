Green Bay Area Schools returning to 4-day a week in person learning for older students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Soon the Green Bay School’s hallways will be full of students four days a week as the school board voted to reopen schools to older kids.

Brenda Warren, the Vice President of the School Board moved to further open the schools at the beginning of the meeting, “I’d like to move that we eliminate the cohort model at the secondary school level and return those students four days a week.”

The school will return grades five and up on April 12th but plans to leave the full virtual model option in place for families that choose that.

Stephen Murley, GBAPS Superintendent said, “We’ll be in a better position on April 12th simply because by that point in time many of our staff will have received their second vaccinations, they will have been through their two week post vaccination period so isolating and quarantining will no longer be an issue for us.”

Alicia Van Straten is a Green Bay parent to a 5th and 8th grader and wants her kids to not only have better academic opportunities but the chance to grow socially, “I’m really hoping for return to four days a week.”

“These are such critical years for that social navigation and learning how to deal with conflict, people we like, people we don’t like and all of those social things that are critical when you’re learning how to grow up,” said Van Straten. “What is best for them is to be in that building learning with their teachers and their peers. Ultimately that’s what it comes down to, for my children that’s what it comes down to, to be in the school building.”

Both Van Straten and the school board noted the teachers should be commended for their hard work during this time.

“The teachers really have been phenomenal. I think my frustration has lied with in the disappointment in the leadership just transparency, holding themselves accountable,” said Van Straten.