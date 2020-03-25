Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport remains open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As an essential service and business, the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) has announced on Wednesday that it will remain open.

Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. says, “We fully support Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers “safer at home” order… That’s why it’s important for people to know why we remain open.”

Piette continues, “Airports are considered essential businesses because we are part of the national infrastructure.”

According to GRB, they will remain open for various including helping, Military aircraft movement, movement of packaged goods, essential workers who may travel to manufacturing or other facilities producing essential goods, or Military members returning home or returning to their assignments.

GRB says in order to continue serving the need for air service safely, they are following CDC guidelines and are practicing social distancing amongst other initiatives, “We want everyone to be safe while, at the same time, ensuring we remain operational.,” says Piette.

GRB reports that the Airport Administration office is closed to the public for in-person visits but can still be contacted for assistance by calling (920) 498-4800. For General Aviation flyers, contact Jet Air Group (866-676-7835) or Executive Air (920-498-4880) for their current hours and services. Cafes on each concourse are closed, but vending machines are available post-security for water and snacks.

“Each and every one of us is impacted by the pandemic, but all of us at GRB are doing whatever we can to stay safe and, at the same time, keep our airport open for essential needs,” says Piette.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: