Green Bay Botanical Garden exhibit ‘Butterflies & Blooms’ features nearly 4,500 butterflies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Botanical Garden will be opening its new exhibit called Butterflies and Blooms that will feature nearly 4,500 butterflies.

Nature’s way says the exhibit will open this week and will entail 325 new, live butterflies arriving at the exhibit each week throughout the summer months.

Chief Operating Officer for Nature’s Way Nicole Polarek said, “We’re so excited to be able to sponsor this fun and interactive exhibit…It’s a natural fit for us to be involved with the Botanical Garden because both of our organizations are rooted in the community and believe in supporting healthy people, lifestyles, and the environment.”

Green Bay Botanical Garden Executive Director, Susan Garot shared, “Nature’s Way is a great partner for the Butterflies & Blooms exhibit here at Green Bay Botanical Garden. Their business is to trust the healing power of plants. We all know plants need pollinators to grow and people need gardens to survive, thus we complete the circle of life!”

The exhibit is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.

In addition to the butterfly house, Nature Way said the exhibit will also include a variety of family-friendly drop-in activities like mixing pollinators, plants and play in the butterfly house and throughout the garden.

The number of visitors in the butterfly house will be limited and must wear face coverings while in the butterfly house. Visitors can bring their own masks or purchase one at the Garden.

Visitors are required to purchase a timed ticket in advance by going online or calling the Garden.

“This year, even more so than in years past, people are looking for fun and interesting things to do this summer, and the Butterflies & Blooms exhibit should be on everyone’s list,” added Polarek. “It puts the focus on nature and the environment and how we can all play a role in ensuring a healthier planet; which benefits all of us.”

