Green Bay business ready to provide deep cleaning in battle against COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With the spread of the coronavirus everyone is taking measures to keep surfaces clean. And one property restoration company expects to be very busy because of it in the weeks ahead.

“We are going to go in, hit all the touch points and then fog the touch points.”

Mark Mazzoleni says his company PuroClean is ready to react, to protect a home or business from the coronavirus.

“We have a plan on how to attack this and basically we have different levels of what we would call deep cleaning,” said Mazzoleni, owner and president of PuroClean Property Restoration.

With 12 years of experience in property restoration – he’s now using his skills and specialized equipment to battle a virus that is taking hold in Wisconsin

“The hose actually attaches to give you your air flow, it’s compressed air that is going to get it out. We use an electrostatic sprayer, the solution is disbursed into the environment and basically it will wrap around and touch all areas in that home,” said Mazzoleni.

When PuroClean’s crews start deep cleaning, they wear a personal protective suit and a full-face respirator. It’s a service that PuroClean just started to provide, developed by the parent company in response to the coronavirus.

“Conference call every morning with updates, new procedures, new literature,” Mazzoleni said.

He has treated one property so far – but expects there will be many more.

“I think most people right now are still in a discovery stage with what’s going on and how they’re going to react to it,” he said.

A tool to help deal with this illness infecting thousands worldwide.

“Probably the biggest challenge our country is going to face is that everyone respects this and doesn’t take it lightly,” said Mazzoleni.