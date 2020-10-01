Green Bay Catholic schools to go virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More Green Bay schools will transition to virtual learning in response to a growing community spread of coronavirus.

According to a letter shared with families, Green Bay Area Catholic Education says schools will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

GRACE officials say the decision comes “after ongoing consultation with our healthcare partners…due to the sustained, significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases affecting the greater Green Bay region.”

Students will continue learning in-person through Oct. 2. Virtual learning will begin Tuesday, Oct. 6, after teachers preparing for virtual instruction on Monday, Oct. 5.

Effective immediately, all GRACE athletics are supsended.

“We wish to be part of the solution, so our schools will remain virtual until statistics indicate a sustained decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our region. We also will consult our healthcare partners in making the decision to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

Many schools across Northeast Wisconsin have had to transition to virtual learning in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The Oconto Unified School District and the Pulaski Community School District most recently announced their transition to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families on Monday, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

Last week, many Northeast Wisconsin school districts announced they would transition to remote learning.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

Latest Stories