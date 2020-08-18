Green Bay Correctional Facility undergoes second round of COVID-19 testing after cases increase

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard is conducting a second round of mass testing at the Green Bay Correctional Institution after the facility sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the DOC, members of the National Guard plan to test every staff member and person living in the institution as cases at the facility have risen to 57 in the past week.

“As we’ve all learned about COVID-19, due to asymptomatic cases, mass testing is the only way for us to identify all persons in our care infected and isolate them from the uninfected,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr.

Testing at the facility began on Tuesday and officials say will continue over the next two days.

The DOC reports the Green Bay Correctional Institution has also been testing those with symptoms and those directly exposed to an infected person.

Officials note the agency has taken numerous steps to keep the virus from spreading in its facilities, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts, replacing visitation with virtual visits, and imposing mask mandates.

