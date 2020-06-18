Green Bay Cranky Pat’s Pizza temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cranky Pat’s Pizza in Green Bay will be closed Thursday and Friday as a precaution after one of their staff tested positive for coronavirus.

“We recommend that anyone who entered the restaurant in the past week or so get tested,” Cranky Pat’s said in a Thursday Facebook post.

The restaurant says they are having all of their staff get tested and will reopen when enough of the staff receive negative test results.

“Rest assured that we have and will continue to follow guidelines to keep everyone safe.”