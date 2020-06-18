GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Cranky Pat’s Pizza temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cranky Pat’s Pizza in Green Bay will be closed Thursday and Friday as a precaution after one of their staff tested positive for coronavirus.

“We recommend that anyone who entered the restaurant in the past week or so get tested,” Cranky Pat’s said in a Thursday Facebook post.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The restaurant says they are having all of their staff get tested and will reopen when enough of the staff receive negative test results.

“Rest assured that we have and will continue to follow guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"