Green Bay CVS location now offering drive-thru coronavirus testing

Coronavirus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – CVS Health is expanding its coronavirus testing program by opening a test site in Green Bay as cases continue to increase in Wisconsin.

The drive-thru site, opening at 930 Main Street in Green Bay, will begin seeing patients as early as Friday, June 26. Insured and uninsured patients are welcome, with no out-of-pocket costs, according to CVS.

Seven total new testing sites will open throughout Wisconsin, resulting in a total of 14 sites at CVS Health locations across the state.

The seven new sites are:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5740 South Packard Avenue, Cudahy, WI 53110
  • CVS Pharmacy, 5220 West Rawson Avenue, Franklin, WI 53132
  • CVS Pharmacy, 930 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
  • CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705
  • CVS Pharmacy, 3860 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1316 West Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204
  • CVS Pharmacy, 3915 Durand Avenue, Racine, WI 53405

Seven sites that were already open include:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 2149 Prairie Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511
  • CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144
  • CVS Pharmacy, N 83 W 15550 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1650 Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
  • CVS Pharmacy, 2135 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1108 N 14th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1130 West Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189

