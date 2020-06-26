Green Bay CVS location now offering drive-thru coronavirus testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – CVS Health is expanding its coronavirus testing program by opening a test site in Green Bay as cases continue to increase in Wisconsin.

The drive-thru site, opening at 930 Main Street in Green Bay, will begin seeing patients as early as Friday, June 26. Insured and uninsured patients are welcome, with no out-of-pocket costs, according to CVS.

Seven total new testing sites will open throughout Wisconsin, resulting in a total of 14 sites at CVS Health locations across the state.

The seven new sites are:

CVS Pharmacy, 5740 South Packard Avenue, Cudahy, WI 53110

CVS Pharmacy, 5220 West Rawson Avenue, Franklin, WI 53132

CVS Pharmacy, 930 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705

CVS Pharmacy, 3860 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221

CVS Pharmacy, 1316 West Forest Home Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53204

CVS Pharmacy, 3915 Durand Avenue, Racine, WI 53405

Seven sites that were already open include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2149 Prairie Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511

CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144

CVS Pharmacy, N 83 W 15550 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

CVS Pharmacy, 1650 Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

CVS Pharmacy, 2135 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

CVS Pharmacy, 1108 N 14th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081

CVS Pharmacy, 1130 West Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189

