Green Bay family pulls out of district for in-person classes elsewhere

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Green Bay School District has decided to go virtual for the Fall semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The District had moved to the format since, after Spring break in late March.

The Krul Family, residents of Green Bay have been unhappy with the District for a while now, and they say that the District’s decision to not have in-person classes will not work for them. “My kids benefit for interactions with other children. I feel like are able to learn more inside of a classroom,” said Chad Krul who has two children. He says that in March, his wife Becky began the process of researching other Districts that had a different plan of action given the pandemic. “My wife, began looking into the Ashwaubenon District because they are having the elementary level students, in-person. We are not crazy about the mask mandate for them, but will work with it,” said Chad.

We reached out to Lori Blakeslee with the Green Bay School District, who issued the following: “Parents have to do what’s best for their child and themselves. Our decision to go all virtual was based on what we think is best for all 27,000 students.” Lori could not provide the number of families who’ve requested to enroll in other Districts.

The Luxemburg-Casco District has received open enrollment applications for the Fall. They are not able to provide statistics on how many are coming from outside their District. Superintendent Glen Schlender said that all of the applications will be presented in a board meeting that is scheduled for Wednesday August 19th. That District is still working out their plans on blended and virtual classes moving forward into the Fall.

