Green Bay Farmer’s Market now open, new rules, new location

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-On Wednesday, the Farmer’s Market on Broadway opened to the public, at a new location amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new location is at Leicht Memorial Park, 128 Dousman, was selected for the weekly open air market in order to provide much needed distance between vendors, which is in line with the new guideline set in place by Brown County Department of Health. “You will see vendors and staff wearing masks. We’re not requiring that of the public, we’re encouraging it, ” said Chelsea Kocken of On Broadway Inc. In addition to that, there is a limit on how many people can be inside the location at a time.

As a reminder, organizers ask that if you are sick, to please stay home. No food samples will be handed out, and there will not be any live entertainment in order to comply with social distancing rules. The hours of operation are Wednesday nights from 4 p.m to 7 p.m for now.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak