Green Bay Fourth of July celebration canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Festival Foods’ Fire Over the Fox Fourth of July celebration in downtown Green Bay has been canceled.

“We are living in a time that will simply not permit the execution of large-scale community events,” said Brian Johnson, Executive Director, On Broadway, Inc., organizer of the event. “We worked with the City of Green Bay to explore alternatives that would allow for a socially distanced or drive-in fireworks show but unfortunately we were unable to identify an option that could secure approval at this time in light of public health concerns. We’ll continue to work with the city and our title sponsor Festival Foods to determine if a safe option can be hosted later in the year.”

Fire Over the Fox is a daylong celebration that includes stages of entertainment, patriotic ceremonies, veteran salutes, food and beverage, children’s rides, ski shows, and culminates with the area’s largest fireworks display set to music at dusk.

“Festival Foods is committed to providing as many fireworks shows as safely possible to our communities,” said Brian Stenzel, Community Involvement Senior Director, Festival Foods. “There are many factors that go into providing a safe environment to watch the fireworks display. After much collaboration, we respect the difficult decision that was made and look forward to providing a great fireworks display in the future.”

For more information on Festival Foods’ Fire over the Fox, click here.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5