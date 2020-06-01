Green Bay front line worker receives new preowned vehicle from Broadway Automotive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay front-line healthcare worker got a special surprise from Broadway Automotive on Monday morning.

Broadway Automotive said it had launched an opportunity on social media for recipients to win a new preowned vehicle as a way to honor and celebrate the essential workers who continue to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Debra Stutzman, a CNA for a local hospital, was nominated by an RN co-worker to win a certified pre-owned vehicle.

The RN coworker said, “Debra is a deserving, hard-working lady who gets right at it – never complaining!”

Debra was said to have dropped her 2002 Pontiac Grand AM earlier in the week for a tune-up on the vehicle.

However, when Debra came to pick up her 2002 Pontiac Grand AM, Broadway co-owners, Michael and David Cuene, along with Broadway team members, unveiled Debra’s new certified pre-owned vehicle in its place.

Broadway Automotive officials say Debra is the first of many recipients as they will continue to select several more vehicle makeover recipients in the weeks ahead.

