1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay gym plans to open doors Wednesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local gym will be the first to open their doors in Green Bay, Wednesday.

Things will operate differently for members who work out at Titletown Fitness.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Owner, Mike Moran says, “As members come in, we’ll ask them some health questions. We’ll take their temperature. If they’re over a certain temperature 100.4 degrees we’re going to ask them to leave. If not we give them all a disinfectant bottle.”

All equipment is placed according to guidelines and has been thoroughly cleaned.

Moran adds, “In the circuit training area, every machine was torn apart, cleaned, disinfected, and then we space them so that they were properly socially distanced. We did that in each and every room. In our free weight area, because there are a lot of different bars. We got rid of a lot of stuff.”

Titletown has even limited the number of members to 20 people and no more than 10 in any one room.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Quarantine has not only impacted its member’s waistline but also the owner’s wallet. To avoid permanent closure, Titletown Fitness had to open.

“If no revenue is coming in, things get tight, so we had to get at the grind as soon as we could,” Moran says. “We have to follow these guidelines to make sure it’s safe and people feel safe about coming here.”

Titletown Fitness has other restrictions in place like closing its showers, lockers, and water fountains. They will not sign up new members for the rest of May.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"