Green Bay health care workers receive first round of COVID-19 vaccines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS Wisconsin and Prevea Health, began administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccines allotted to them by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

“This is a monumental day as we take those first steps toward really changing the course of this pandemic. By receiving this lifesaving vaccine, our frontline health care workers are ensuring they can stay healthy and continue to care for all who need them amidst this pandemic and beyond,” says Andy Bagnall, President, and CEO, HSHS Wisconsin.

According to a release, the first round of vaccines is being provided to a number of frontline health care workers based in Green Bay for Prevea Health, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.



“Today is truly the start of a dream come true and to say we are elated, and hopeful would be an understatement. We still have work to do, however, and will be even more hopeful the moment everyone in all the communities we serve has access to these life-saving vaccines. Please, as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to you and it is recommended for you, get vaccinated – not only for yourself, but for your loved ones and everyone in your community. These vaccines are safe, and this is our chance to kick COVID-19 together and return to that sense of normalcy we all so desperately seek,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President, and CEO at Prevea Health.

The first to receive a vaccination was Kayla Kennedy, a critical care nurse at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital who provides direct care to some of the most vulnerable patients, including those with COVID-19.

“It was very important to me to get vaccinated today so that I can continue to be there for my patients and my family, and to set an example for all in our community the critical role vaccines play in preventing the spread of disease,” says Kennedy.

Dr. Richard Amankwah, a Prevea Health hospitalist who provides direct care to COVID-19 patients at HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals was the first physician to be vaccinated.

“This is a watershed moment and I can see a light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccine will play a crucial role in defeating this pandemic and I encourage everyone who can to get it,” says Dr. Amankwah.

The first round of COVID-19 vaccines is being administered to HSHS Wisconsin and Prevea Health frontline health care workers in areas such as urgent cares and ICUs, as well as to those who provide direct care to COVID-19 patients and those who care for patients in long-term facilities such as nursing homes.

According to officials, additional frontline health care workers at HSHS Wisconsin and Prevea Health locations in Green Bay will be vaccinated in the coming days.

Those based at the four other HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin (HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls) and at other Prevea Health locations across the state will also be vaccinated in the coming days and weeks, and as more allotments of the COVID-19 vaccine become available from DHS.