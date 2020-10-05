GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Holiday Parade canceled

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Holiday Parade has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. made the decision as the virus continues to spread throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

“While we must cancel this year’s parade, we are looking for other ways to bring holiday cheer to our downtown districts this winter.”

