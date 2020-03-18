Green Bay hospitals at 97 percent capacity, says fire chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay hospitals are 97 percent capacity, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton during a Common Council Special Meeting on Tuesday, March 17.

During the meeting, Chief Litton explained that on Saturday, March 14, the City of Green Bay activated the Emergency Operations Center to Level 4. On the same day, the chief says emergency personnel requested additional protective personal equipment for first responders. Chief Litton says that equipment is on short supply “and at some point in the near future we will run out of these supplies.”

According to Chief Litton, area ambulance services have instituted a ‘no-transport’ policy for non-critical patients who believe they have coronavirus. This means that, at the discretion of the paramedics, patients who are in non-life-threatening condition will not be transported to the emergency room. Chief Litton says this policy has been mandated and directed by the doctors overseeing the paramedics and the hospital systems.

Due to the 97 percent capacity of area hospitals, first responders are giving a written set of directions to follow to patients who will not be transported.

Chief Litton went on to ask Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to active provisions in order to support the area health department in a rapid manner due to the “ever-changing state of the virus spread.”

Mayor Genrich proceeded to declare a State of Emergency for the City of Green Bay to allow all of the city’s resources to be available to support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration suspends all city meetings and gatherings, cancels or postpones all city-sponsored events, limits public access to city facilities, suspends city business travel, and is set to expire on April 17, unless extended.

