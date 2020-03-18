Green Bay hospitals at 97 percent capacity, says fire chief

1  of  58
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay hospitals are 97 percent capacity, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton during a Common Council Special Meeting on Tuesday, March 17.

During the meeting, Chief Litton explained that on Saturday, March 14, the City of Green Bay activated the Emergency Operations Center to Level 4. On the same day, the chief says emergency personnel requested additional protective personal equipment for first responders. Chief Litton says that equipment is on short supply “and at some point in the near future we will run out of these supplies.”

According to Chief Litton, area ambulance services have instituted a ‘no-transport’ policy for non-critical patients who believe they have coronavirus. This means that, at the discretion of the paramedics, patients who are in non-life-threatening condition will not be transported to the emergency room. Chief Litton says this policy has been mandated and directed by the doctors overseeing the paramedics and the hospital systems.

Due to the 97 percent capacity of area hospitals, first responders are giving a written set of directions to follow to patients who will not be transported.

Chief Litton went on to ask Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to active provisions in order to support the area health department in a rapid manner due to the “ever-changing state of the virus spread.”

Mayor Genrich proceeded to declare a State of Emergency for the City of Green Bay to allow all of the city’s resources to be available to support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration suspends all city meetings and gatherings, cancels or postpones all city-sponsored events, limits public access to city facilities, suspends city business travel, and is set to expire on April 17, unless extended.

