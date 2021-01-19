Green Bay in person learning plans contingent on COVID-19 vaccine availability

The Green Bay School Board voted to allow students to return to in person learning based on the availability of vaccines for school staff.

The school will allow all elementary students in person four days a week and Grades 6 and 9 in for an A/B cohort model three weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all school staff.

All other grades will return in the A/B cohort model one week later, this comes after months of pressure from district parents to reopen schools.

Brook Andrews, a Green Bay Parent, said, “I feel like it’s too little too late… While all our our neighboring schools have been back in school in some fashion since the beginning of the school year… Green Bay Public Schools has not even entertained the idea of getting our kids to that point.”

A group of State Senators announced today they are working a bill to move students back to in person learning across the state with requirements to keep schools in a virtual model.

State Senator Eric Wimberger, (R) District 30, said, “The legislation is about requiring to a vote to keep schools closed at least every 14 days.”

These votes would also need to be supermajorities or two thirds of the school board to pass.

The second prong of the bill requires all schools to open to five days a week in person learning after the completion of vaccination Phase 1B, which includes teachers.

The Department of Health announced that anyone over the age of 65 will be in line for the vaccine before teachers in Phase 1B.

Graphic on vaccination phases from the Department of Health.

State Senator Andre Jacque, (R) District 1, said, “When you look at the impacts of virtual education on not only student achievement but mental health, the lack of socialization and then the inequities that occur.”

The bill will be heard in committee on Thursday.

The parents local five has talked to have agreed with these efforts to reopen schools

“We do think all children should be in person learning,” concluded Andrews.