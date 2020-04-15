Closings
‘Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate’ offers new way to bring Packers fans together during pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the coronavirus pandemic is causing social distancing to be the norm, the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau has found a new way to bring Packers fans together.

A new Facebook Group, Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate, allows fans from around the world to join together – virtually – for camaraderie and community each Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in April.

“Every football season we are reminded of the sense of pride our fans have. Tailgating brings together friends and neighbors…and that’s what we think this virtual tailgate can do on the next couple of Sundays,” says Cameron Teske, CVB Visitor Center Director.

The CVB says it will share drink recipes, grilling specialties and other tailgating essentials from local Green Bay hospitality partners. Those who join the group can go all out with their Packers gear, fire up the grill and play bags in the backyard.

“Finding inspiration for a little afternoon fun won’t be hard for football fans,” says Teske. “Just fill your cooler, get out your bag chairs and watch some football. This virtual experience will hopefully inspire a ‘Go Pack Go’ chant in your neighborhood.”

Here’s how Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate group members can participate:

  • Take a picture or video of your quarantine crew enjoying at home tailgate activities.
  • Post to your favorite social media using the hashtag #GBIsolateTailgate
  • Tag / Invite your friends to join your tailgate
  • Go LIVE to share the fun with your social media
  • Keep the positivity flowing!

The group can be found here.

Teske’s best advice, “Join our virtual community, share your tailgate fun with the group, cheer on a historic team, and dream of a setting up that next tailgate at Lambeau Field.”

