Green Bay Jersey Store closes up shop due to coronavirus pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Jersey Store has announced that it will be closing its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The store that has been around for nearly 25 years selling Green Bay Packer’s and Badgers gear is now closing up shop for good.

The closure comes after the two months that the store has been closed due to the coronavirus, but now as the uncertainty lingers for what kind of season the Packers will have due to the virus, store officials don’t know if they can make the business work.

The Green Bay Jersey Store Manager Mike Walters says they will miss the fans the most.

Walters shares, “The relationship with the fans is what we will miss the most. The repeat customers coming back year after year to see us and tell us that they always just shop here means that you carved out a niche in the marketplace with those people.”

The Jersey Store will be open on Thursday offering 30% off of all items.

