Green Bay mask mandate, no problem for Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday the Green Bay city wide mask mandate will go into effect. The mandate states in part that anyone who is entering a public building, must have a mask on. This rule also affects the Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Bay Beach Amusement Park has an indoor Pavilion, where guests can purchase food and drinks. The Pavilion also holds a dance hall for larger gatherings. Starting Monday July 27th, anyone who comes into the Pavilion must have a mask on. ” Our staff will also have masks or face shields on while inside the Pavilion in compliance of the order, and also to keep everyone safe,” said Jason Arnoldi Manager of Bay Beach Amusement Park.

In addition, the Park has installed Plexiglas Shields at the counter where the food and drinks are sold. Special stickers have been placed on the floor, promoting social distancing guidelines, and water fountains have been closed in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Business has been down somewhat since reopening in mid-June, but Arnoldi says the park remains open for fun. “Tickets and wrist bands are a first come, first serve basis. We can only hold a capacity of two-thousand people, so the best way to stay informed is to check the ticker on our website.”

A new feature this year is a nursing station area for mother to have privacy while nursing their children. ” Through some generous donations, we have been able to add three private nursing stations on our second level in the Pavilion. They can be enclosed, and contain a changing tables, a rocking chair, and other amenities,” said Arnoldi.

The mask mandate does not require masks to be worn outside in the open air area, but guest are welcome to wear them if the choose to. Arnoldi says that the park will remain open through September as planned, unless decisions are made locally or nationally.

