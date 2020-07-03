Green Bay mayor expresses frustration about people not wearing masks in public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services urged people to stay home for the 4th of July weekend in order to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases. Green Bay’s mayor spoke with WFRV Local 5 about the idea of proposing a mask mandate.

Mayor Eric Genrich says it has been a frustration of his to go out in public and see people not wearing them.

“It’s something that I do when I’m out in a confined public space,” he says. “I’m recommending that everybody do the same because I think if we’re interested in getting the economy as open as possible, getting things back on track, this is probably the single best way to do that.”

In the first Brown County coronavirus update in over a month, officials encouraged residents to wear a mask when out in public.

Green Bay Alderman Randy Scannell is looking to propose a city-wide mandated mask ordinance during a July 13 meeting.

