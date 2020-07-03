GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay mayor expresses frustration about people not wearing masks in public

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services urged people to stay home for the 4th of July weekend in order to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases. Green Bay’s mayor spoke with WFRV Local 5 about the idea of proposing a mask mandate.

Mayor Eric Genrich says it has been a frustration of his to go out in public and see people not wearing them.

“It’s something that I do when I’m out in a confined public space,” he says. “I’m recommending that everybody do the same because I think if we’re interested in getting the economy as open as possible, getting things back on track, this is probably the single best way to do that.”

In the first Brown County coronavirus update in over a month, officials encouraged residents to wear a mask when out in public.

Green Bay Alderman Randy Scannell is looking to propose a city-wide mandated mask ordinance during a July 13 meeting.

Related Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love foot agility workout drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love foot agility workout drill"