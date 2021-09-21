Green Bay Mayor releases survey asking for input on how to use ARPA funds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is releasing a survey to the community to input on how the city should use its allocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

President Biden signed the ARPA into law on March 11. The act will reportedly give $350 billion to eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genrich says he wants residents to have a voice in how the money is spent.

“My priority is ensuring residents have a voice in how the City should focus these investments. This is an unprecedented opportunity for the City of Green Bay to invest in its residents by funding initiatives that will improve their everyday lives. It allows us to improve housing options, support small business, build more climate resilient infrastructure, and improve city services,” said Genrich.

There are some restrictions as to what the ARPA money can be sued for. The funds reportedly must be focused on improving Low-to-Moderate (LMI) income census tracts within Green Bay. It includes the following:

Addressing Negative Economic Impacts

Responding to small business and/or hardest hit industries in low-to-moderate census tracts

Providing Intrastructural Investments in Eligible Categories

Make necessary investments in local improvements such as stormwater and drinking water

There will be two Budget Town Hall in Oct. in addition to the survey. The survey can be taken by clicking this link.