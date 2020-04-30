Live Now
Green Bay mayor responds to growing coronavirus case count in city, county

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After increased testing in Green Bay at local meatpacking facilities, The New York Times has listed the city as having the second-highest daily growth rate of cases in the United States.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says those numbers are a troubling reminder that the coronavirus does not discriminate.

“The meatpacking employees have really bourn the brunt of this illness in the community, so we just ask everyone to continue to respect social distancing or physical distancing guidelines,” Genrich tells WFRV Local 5. “I’m encouraged by the efforts the have been put forth both by the county and the city sides, but this growth rate that we’re experiencing in Green Bay and in Brown County is really troubling.”

Genrich says the city is getting help on both the state and federal level in navigating the pandemic.

