Green Bay mayor to announce plans to implement city-wide mask requirement

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Eric Genrich will be joined by members of the community to announce plans to implement a city-wide face-covering requirement on Monday.

According to a media advisory, Mayor Genrich will be joined by:

  • Chris Woleske, CEO, Bellin Health
  • Alderman Randy Scannell
  • Amy Mazzariello, Owner, Lion’s Mouth Bookstore
  • Dr. Yolo Diaz

The announcement will take place at 11:15 a.m. outside of City Hall at the corner of Jefferson and Walnut.

