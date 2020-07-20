Green Bay mayor to announce plans to implement city-wide mask requirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Eric Genrich will be joined by members of the community to announce plans to implement a city-wide face-covering requirement on Monday.

According to a media advisory, Mayor Genrich will be joined by:

Chris Woleske, CEO, Bellin Health

Alderman Randy Scannell

Amy Mazzariello, Owner, Lion’s Mouth Bookstore

Dr. Yolo Diaz

The announcement will take place at 11:15 a.m. outside of City Hall at the corner of Jefferson and Walnut.

