Green Bay Metro Transit makes investment to keep passengers safe from coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Green Bay Metro Transit has taken a big step to make sure it’s passengers are safe from the coronavirus while riding it’s buses. Kris Schuller shows us the new technology they’ll soon have installed on their entire fleet.

Six days a week, Green Bay Metro’s buses are out on the road. And Transit Director Patty Kiewiz says it’s important in the age of COVID-19 to make sure the environment inside her buses is as sterile as possible.

“It’s critical for riders to know that we have their safety as our top priority,” said Kiewiz.

Last week Green Bay Metro started installing this device on its buses.

“This technology was initially designed for buildings and it has been used in building like NASA, Google, Apple,” said Kenny Hofer, maintenance manager.

It’s an active air purification system, now adapted for use in mass transit, that kills bacteria, mold and viruses, like the coronavirus.

“It uses UV light to create hydrogen peroxide and that flows through the air system going through like the heating and cooling system and that is what actually kills the virus,” said Hofer.

There are only a few transit systems in the country using this technology, but only Green Bay Transit is using it on their entire fleet. Metro bought the system with money they received through the CARES Act. Kiewiz says it reduces airborne pathogens by 99 percent. And that is comforting news to drivers like Judy Coyier, whose bus was just fitted with the system.

“It makes me feel a lot better about being in the bus. Not only for COVID, but anything that comes along, colds, flu.It’s just a lot cleaner of an environment, not only for the drivers, but also for our passengers,” Coyier said.

“We have 36 buses, by mid-November we will have this installed on all of our vehicles,” said Kiewiz.

A safety measure that Kiewiz also hopes – will help increase ridership.

“We are doing the best we can and doing our part to keep everybody safe,” she said.

The system cost Green Bay Metro roughly $120,000.