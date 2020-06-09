Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross host weekly Blood Drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross are set to host appointment-only blood drives each Friday in June at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village to help the blood shortage during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Packers officials said the drives will not be accepting walk-in donors to follow proper safety procedures.
Additionally, the organization shared that for the safety of the donor community all donors are required to wear a face-covering or mask; those without masks will be provided with one.
Officials noted that all donation locations and health histories will be completed to allow for proper social distancing, and temperature checks of each donor will be done prior to registration.
The drives will be each Friday in June starting on June 12 and ending on June 26.
The weekly drives will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, donors can visit the drive page at https://rcblood.org/2zqXHRX or by calling 800-733-2767.
