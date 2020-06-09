Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross host weekly Blood Drive

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross are set to host appointment-only blood drives each Friday in June at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village to help the blood shortage during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Packers officials said the drives will not be accepting walk-in donors to follow proper safety procedures.

Additionally, the organization shared that for the safety of the donor community all donors are required to wear a face-covering or mask; those without masks will be provided with one.

Officials noted that all donation locations and health histories will be completed to allow for proper social distancing, and temperature checks of each donor will be done prior to registration.

The drives will be each Friday in June starting on June 12 and ending on June 26.

The weekly drives will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, donors can visit the drive page at https://rcblood.org/2zqXHRX or by calling 800-733-2767.

