GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross host weekly Blood Drive

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross are set to host appointment-only blood drives each Friday in June at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village to help the blood shortage during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Packers officials said the drives will not be accepting walk-in donors to follow proper safety procedures.

Additionally, the organization shared that for the safety of the donor community all donors are required to wear a face-covering or mask; those without masks will be provided with one.

Officials noted that all donation locations and health histories will be completed to allow for proper social distancing, and temperature checks of each donor will be done prior to registration.

The drives will be each Friday in June starting on June 12 and ending on June 26.

The weekly drives will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, donors can visit the drive page at https://rcblood.org/2zqXHRX  or by calling 800-733-2767.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"