Green Bay Packers extend deadline for season ticket holders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced they will extend the payment deadline for season ticket holders and those selected in Brown County drawing to pay for their 2020 tickets to June 1, allowing those who may be impacted by the coronavirus more time.

The previous deadline for ticket holders was March 31 and April 8 for those selected in the Brown County drawing.

The Packers say they expect to play a full 2020 schedule but season ticket holders are reminded that, if a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played without fans if such restriction is imposed, season ticket holders will receive a refund for the impacted game or games or the option for credit.

Those selected in the Brown County drawing will receive a refund for their game if applicable.

With the Packers ticket office closed to the public until at least March 30, ticket holders are also reminded that they may pay for their tickets online with a credit card, with instructions included on invoices, or by mail via credit card, personal check, money order or cashier’s check. Those who wish to pay in person while the ticket office is closed may also utilize a secure payment drop box, located next to the ticket office front door. Please be sure any payments or correspondence are secured in a sealed envelope while using the drop box.

Those who would like to contact the ticket office prior to March 30 are asked to send an email to tickets@packers.com.

In terms of playoff tickets, the Packers say the deadline for the ‘Pay as We Play’ method for Green and Gold package holders to pay for postseason tickets remains as August 14.

Green package holders have the first right of refusal on seat locations for the playoffs and are being asked to commit by Aug. 14. Gold package holders who register by Aug. 14 will be placed in a drawing and, if selected, randomly assigned seats not used by the Green package holders. By registering online for the Pay as We Play program, both Green and Gold package ticket holders can lock in special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game. These special ticket prices, which range from $106 to $134, are lower than their respective regular-season prices.

Season tickets will be mailed to season ticket holders as usual in July.

