Green Bay Packers invite students to participate in ‘#StayHomeStayStrong Sweepstakes’ contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday that they are inviting students to take part in the #StayHomeStayStrong Sweepstakes for the chance to win some prizes and stay active during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organization, students and parents of students are asked to tweet photos or videos of themselves, their kids, or another family member staying active while staying at home and use the hashtag #StayHomeStayStrong, then they must tag the Green Bay Packers handle, @packers.

The Green Bay Packers note that students of all ages can enter, but if the student is under the age of 18, a parent or guardian can only post photos or videos on their behalf.

The winner of the #StayHomeStayStrong Sweepstakes contest will receive an autographed Kenny Clark item. The three runners-up will receive a Packer’s backpack with assorted Packers school supplies inside.

The contest will run until April 24, at 10 a.m., for more information visit, pckrs.com/shss-rules.

