Green Bay Packers combat blood shortages with American Red Cross by hosting May blood drives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and the American Red Cross are partnering up to begin hosting appointment-only blood drives each Friday in May at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village to help combat the blood shortage that persists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Green Bay Packers say the May blood drives will not be accepting walk-in donors without appointments, and all donors are required to wear a face-covering or masks. Donors are being encouraged to bring their own masks to the appointments and those without will be provided a mask upon arrival.
The organization adds that all donation locations and health histories will be situated to allow for
proper social distancing. This also means temperature checks for each donor will be done prior to registration.
The blood drives are set to be held on the following May dates, May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. Donation times will all be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, donors can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the drive
page at https://rcblood.org/2zqXHRX or enter Sponsor Code: PACKERS at RedCrossBlood.org. Donors
can also schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767.
The Green Bay Packers say, “Donating blood products is essential to community health and eligible donors are encouraged to donate during the COVID-19 outbreak. The American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.”
