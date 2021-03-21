Green Bay Parenting Expo returns to a virtual crowd

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The annual Green Bay Parenting Expo returned to a virtual crowd on Sunday after it’s cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, there were fewer vendors, but a better opportunity to remain safe during the ongoing crisis.

“This year we decided to do it virtually for a few reasons. The main reason is that our demographic of people who join us for the Expo are pregnant women, along with their small children,” said Emily Jacobson Executive Director Wisconsin Doulas Association, INC and owner of Green Bay Doulas. Jacobson also said that parents of those who are expecting also attend the Expo. Medical professionals from Bellin Health and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital were vendors this year.

One question on the minds of many: the COVID-19 vaccine and if expecting mothers should take it. “The focus today isn’t necessarily on the pandemic, it’s kind of a break to say that we really love the Expo, and we love what the Expo has been doing for our community,” said Jacobson. However, whether or not an expectant mother should take a vaccine is a concern to many, currently the Pfizer COVID-19 trial includes 4,000 healthy pregnant women from around the World. The participants are within 24-36 weeks gestation. Doctors are hopeful they vaccine would transfer immunity from mother to unborn child. “Our hope is that by getting the vaccine, it transfers over the immunity through the placenta to the baby,” said Dr. Cynthia Robbins, Obstetrician-Gynecologist.

One of the twenty vendors that participated was Green Bay Area Moms, which launched in 2016. “We really are a go-to parenting resource for all things that has to do with Green Bay and Appleton,” said Amanda Lawniczak. Lawniczak co-owns the business with Jennifer Birschbach. Together, they appeared at the Expo via zoom to answer any questions, and to show products that they are selling. “We have some tumblers that have our logo on them, along with comfortable tee-shirts,” said Birschbach.

Mary Saunders with L’Bri Pure and Natural Skincare was also a vendor at the Expo. “We have the best products, that contain aloe as a base,” said Saunders. Products sold are for the entire family including pets, according to Saunders. “We are made here in the U.S. and are sold only in the U.S.,” said Saunders. Given that they event is virtual, customers do not get the opportunity to try on any of the products, which is a challenge. “We really don’t have an option for that right now, and we are going with the flow for now,” said Saunders.