Green Bay parochial school returns to in-person instruction, but makes plans to pivot if necessary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) While thousands of Green Bay Area Public School District students are learning from home kids at one Green Bay parochial school remain in class. Kris Schuller visited St. Paul Lutheran School to learn how they are staying safe in the pandemic.

At St. Paul Lutheran School in Green Bay, teachers are again teaching and students are learning, in a classroom, with their classmates.

“Kids are so resilient and they have come back so excited to be in school, learning, seeing people and friends again,” said teacher Rachel Blum.

Last March when the pandemic hit, Principal Nate Reich and his staff took their classes online. But their goal right away was if possible, to safely return to in-person instruction come fall.

“I’ve communicated a lot with the Brown County Health Department and area medical departments. We talked with many of our parents. Many were in favor of having kids in school, but of course with precautions,” Reich said.

Precautions mean few visitors are allowed in the building.

“We just don’t want to bring other people and other germs into our building as much as possible,” Reich said.

Students remain in a group with their grade all day.

“They are eating lunch in their rooms, they are just staying in their groups, we’re not having any whole group assemblies,” Reich said.

Along with socially distanced classrooms, masks and lots of hand sanitizer.

“I’m just amazed at how they just handle masks and extra transitions and extra cleaning and giving space,” Blum said.

While it took some adjusting, Reich says the students are adapting well. He says they don’t want to go back to distance learning.

“They know that this is what we need to do in order to be in school and they’re doing just a good job with it,” Reich said.

And true to his faith – Reich says he prays things will stay this way, in a school building that has come back to life.

“Our kids are having a wonderful time being back in the classroom and our teachers love seeing the kids every day,” he said.

Reich says if the situation changes, the school is ready to pivot quickly back to distance learning.