GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay pizza place closes dining room for the rest of the year

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay restaurant has closed its dining room for the rest of the year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Glass Nickel Pizza Company posted to Facebook on Tuesday, saying,

“There were various reasons that went into this ultimate decision. All related to COVID-19. We tried to make it work with limited seating as long as we could. Reduced sales, reduced seating, reduced staff due to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, rising numbers in Green Bay are all contributing factors.”

Glass Nickel Pizza Company says they are still open for delivery and curbside pick/up/carry out.

“We thank you all who have dined with us and who continue to support us,” the post reads. “Without you all, GNP would have to close its doors.”

Another Green Bay pizza place, Jake’s Pizza, announced earlier this month that it will refuse service to customers who are not wearing a mask. As of Oct. 20, Jake’s is closed while staff awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs

Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Freedom, faces FVL for NEC volleyball title next

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16