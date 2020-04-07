Green Bay Police ask for ‘Safer At Home’ compliance after receiving reports of juveniles gathering at parks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are continuing to asking the community to comply with the ‘Safer At Home’ order after receiving numerous complaints of residents, especially juveniles, congregating in parks.

According to a Tuesday release, Green Bay Police officers were dispatched for a citizen’s complaint near Jackson Street and Cherry Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday. The complainant had reported that six juveniles were walking in the street and being verbally abusive toward the complainant.

Officers say they arrived in the area and found the juveniles playing basketball in Whitney Park. According to Green Bay Police, this is prohibited under the Safer At Home order.

Green Bay Police say the responding officer and a police supervisor explained to the juveniles that they were violating the Safer At Home order and requested that they leave the courts. The juveniles refused, causing the officers to issue a direct and lawful order for the juveniles to leave.

Authorities say one juvenile refused to comply. The officers then took hold of the juvenile’s arm to escort him from the basketball court, according to police.

Green Bay Police say the juvenile “thrashed his body in an apparent attempt to avoid being placed in handcuffs.” Officers then reportedly used the basketball hoop stand to stabilize the juvenile so they could handcuff him. According to police, the officers were doing this to get the juvenile to calm down without the risk of injury.

Officers say they were able to detain him and transport him home. Green Bay Police report the juvenile was turned over to his mother with a verbal warning and no other enforcement action was taken.

Green Bay Police say that, since the fall of 2019, they have received multiple calls from neighbors and the Navarino Park Neighborhood Association stating that juveniles often congregate in Navarino Park and the surrounding streets, create disturbances, and make inappropriate remarks to residents walking in the area. Authorities say officers have been patrolling the area in response to these calls. The police surveillance/nuisance abatement vehicle was parked in the area in an effort to reduce the problems.

In a Tuesday release, Green Bay Police said:

“We continue to stress the importance of social distancing and following the “Safer at Home” order. We need the parents’ help in having these conversations with their children. We just want compliance and we will continue to educate all residents daily to help prevent everyone from getting sick. Thank you for your help and time.”

