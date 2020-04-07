1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police ask for ‘Safer At Home’ compliance after receiving reports of juveniles gathering at parks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are continuing to asking the community to comply with the ‘Safer At Home’ order after receiving numerous complaints of residents, especially juveniles, congregating in parks.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to a Tuesday release, Green Bay Police officers were dispatched for a citizen’s complaint near Jackson Street and Cherry Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday. The complainant had reported that six juveniles were walking in the street and being verbally abusive toward the complainant.

Officers say they arrived in the area and found the juveniles playing basketball in Whitney Park. According to Green Bay Police, this is prohibited under the Safer At Home order.

Green Bay Police say the responding officer and a police supervisor explained to the juveniles that they were violating the Safer At Home order and requested that they leave the courts. The juveniles refused, causing the officers to issue a direct and lawful order for the juveniles to leave.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Authorities say one juvenile refused to comply. The officers then took hold of the juvenile’s arm to escort him from the basketball court, according to police.

Green Bay Police say the juvenile “thrashed his body in an apparent attempt to avoid being placed in handcuffs.” Officers then reportedly used the basketball hoop stand to stabilize the juvenile so they could handcuff him. According to police, the officers were doing this to get the juvenile to calm down without the risk of injury.

Officers say they were able to detain him and transport him home. Green Bay Police report the juvenile was turned over to his mother with a verbal warning and no other enforcement action was taken.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Green Bay Police say that, since the fall of 2019, they have received multiple calls from neighbors and the Navarino Park Neighborhood Association stating that juveniles often congregate in Navarino Park and the surrounding streets, create disturbances, and make inappropriate remarks to residents walking in the area. Authorities say officers have been patrolling the area in response to these calls. The police surveillance/nuisance abatement vehicle was parked in the area in an effort to reduce the problems.

In a Tuesday release, Green Bay Police said:

“We continue to stress the importance of social distancing and following the “Safer at Home” order. We need the parents’ help in having these conversations with their children. We just want compliance and we will continue to educate all residents daily to help prevent everyone from getting sick. Thank you for your help and time.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"