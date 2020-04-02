Green Bay Police ask local businesses to comply with Safer At Home order

1  of  67
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking local businesses to comply with Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order after receiving numerous inquiries of what it means to be an essential business. Patrol and Community Police Officers are investigating complaints about businesses that might be violating Gov. Evers’ order.

If a complaint is received about a business not in compliance, Green Bay Police say officers will review the Safer At Home order with the business owner. Green Bay Police add they are in contact with the city attorney and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for guidance on what businesses are deemed essential and non-essential.

Businesses found to be not in compliance will be asked to voluntarily close down.

Green Bay Police say any business that disagrees with the decision is asked to visit WEDC’s website for clarification. WEDC offers a process for people to determine if their business is essential.

Authorities says charges may be referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office if a business is deemed nonessential and remains open.

Gov. Evers has released more details about his Safer At Home order, which can be found here. The Safer At Home order is set to expire on April 24.

