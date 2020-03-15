Green Bay Police Department closes medication drop box

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced it is closing its medication drop box on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Green Bay Police Department, it is closing the medication drop box, “To reduce potential exposure of any virus to citizens and our employees.”

Police say the medication drop box located in the department’s lobby will be closed until further notice.

