Green Bay police officer tests positive for coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced on Sunday that one of their patrol officers had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4.

According to officials, the affected officer has not been at work since March 29.

Police say the officer is currently recovering, “The GBPD family is helping support this officer during this time.”

Green Bay Police Chief, Andrew Smith says, “The entire Police Department was devastated to hear that one of our colleagues was found to have COVID-19 virus. All of our Green Bay Police Department members are supporting him and praying for him and his family.”

Smith continues, “I am so proud that the men and women of the Green Bay Police Department continue to work courageously to protect and serve our community during these difficult and dangerous times.”

Officials say the Brown County Health Department is conducting a virus trace investigation to determine if anyone who had contact with the officer in the community and internally at the police department would need further testing.

The department says it is working closely with the Emergency Operations Center and local health departments to help keep the community and its officers safe.

According to authorities, the department is still receiving multiple complaints of people and businesses in the community who are violating Gov. Evers, “Safer at Home” order and say, “We need your help individually, as a community, and overall as a city to overcome this. Together we will work through this.”

