Green Bay Preble softball team brings support to coach battling COVID-19

Green Bay Preble head softball coach Ron Metzler can sum up COVID-19 in just one word.

“Scary, because of the symptoms you have. You’re so achy, so hot, so cold that you don’t sleep. No matter how weak you are. I’m not going to pull any punches. I’m not going to say it was ok, because it wasn’t,” said Ron Metzler.

Back on March 20th, Metzler started to show symptoms from the coronavirus. Both Metzler and his family self quarantined, and eventually Ron was taken to the hospital. It wouldn’t be until the final days in the hospital that he learned for sure that it was COVID-19.

The initial tests came back negative for COVID-19. Even without knowing for sure, though, Metzler was being treated as a patient with the disease.

“We were concerned we were exposed. We quarantined right away. Let’s say my second to last day in the hospital, they said of course this test came in positive. These tests aren’t always accurate but we’ve been treating you for all this time, you have it, and we finally have a test that proves it,” said Metzler.

Metzler pulled through, and was eventually released from the hospital. Back at home the head softball coach got a visit from his players and softball supporters with a parade of over 40 cars passing by his house on Tuesday.

“When the word got out that I was sick, and now out of the hospital, they just put this crazy parade together,” said Metzler.

He coached COVID-19, so he can coach us! We had 40+ families come and surprise @ron_rmetzler!! pic.twitter.com/XXNGhXhdd7 — Preble Softball (@preblesoftball) April 8, 2020

The parade was planned with the help of senior catcher Claire Price. An idea started after a car parade for one of the players sister’s birthday, it seemed like a natural fit for offering up support for Metzler.

“We all thought it was a great idea. We wanted to do it for him because he means that much to us. So, just to bring that little bit of positivity to him, and showing that we care about him and miss him, and that we can’t wait to see him healthy again,” said Claire Price.

Support from the very team he coached, at the time Metzler needed it the most.

“The unbelievable uplift from this softball high school and feeder program community that was just crazy.”