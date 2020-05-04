Green Bay Presbyterian food pantry opens

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Presbyterian Food Pantry is now open in Green Bay, in time to feed the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

A joint effort between First United Presbyterian of De Pere, Wequiok Presbyterian, and First Presbyterian Church of Green Bay, the Pantry promises fresh produce free of chemicals. A recent purchase of a ForkFarms hydroponic system, is helping to keep the food fresh for all.

The opening of the Pantry comes at a time that businesses are closing, laying off or furloughing employees. Pantry Board President Mary Ginnebaugh states, “We are so pleased to be able to provide fresh produce for our Pantry guests, and because the lettuce is grown and harvested on site, it is minimally handled for longer freshness. The Pantry is continuing to operate during the pandemic, with changes in how the groceries are provided to our guests. The procedure to provide food for the pantry on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month: everything is pre-bagged and distributed at the entrance door on Howard Street from 10:00 a.m. to noon. This provides for the least amount of person-to-person contact, as guests will pick up the bag(s) on the sidewalk table and bring them to their vehicles.”

For more information visit http://www.firstpresgreenbay.org